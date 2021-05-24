UK records 2,439 new COVID cases, three deaths
Britain recorded 2,439 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and said there had been three deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
The government figures also showed 38,070,038 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
