UK records 2,439 new COVID cases, three deaths

Britain recorded 2,439 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and said there had been three deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The government figures also showed 38,070,038 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Advertisement

Also Read: Britain seeking constructive engagement on COVID-19 vaccine waivers

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)