Guj sees 3,187 COVID-19 cases; 16L doses worth Rs 52 cr bought for 18-44 age group

Gujarats COVID-19 tally increased by 3,187 to touch 7,91,657 on Monday, while the toll rose by 45, the lowest since April 10, and the recovery count by 9,305, an official said.The state has so far witnessed 9,621 deaths and 7,13,065 people getting discharged, which is 90.07 per cent of the total caseload, he added.The number of active cases is 68,971, of which 648 are on ventilator support, the official informed.Ahmedabad reported 474 cases, followed by 455 in Vadodara, 275 in Rajkot, 267 in Surat, 140 in Junagadh among other districts.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:46 IST
Guj sees 3,187 COVID-19 cases; 16L doses worth Rs 52 cr bought for 18-44 age group
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased by 3,187 to touch 7,91,657 on Monday, while the toll rose by 45, the lowest since April 10, and the recovery count by 9,305, an official said.

The state has so far witnessed 9,621 deaths and 7,13,065 people getting discharged, which is 90.07 per cent of the total caseload, he added.

The number of active cases is 68,971, of which 648 are on ventilator support, the official informed.

''Ahmedabad reported 474 cases, followed by 455 in Vadodara, 275 in Rajkot, 267 in Surat, 140 in Junagadh among other districts. Ahmedabad also accounted for eight deaths, while the figure was six for Surat, five for Vadodara, three for Rajkot etc,'' he said.

An official release said 98,745 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were inoculated on Monday, taking the total number of those covered in this segment to 7,82,588. The state government said it had procured 16 lakh vaccine doses worth Rs 52 crore for the 18-44 segment, with plans afoot to cover one lakh people in this age group daily.

With 2,17,513 people getting vaccinated on Monday, the number of doses administered in the state so far rose to 1,56,01,373, the release added.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 7,91,657, new cases 3,187, death toll 9,621, discharged 7,13,065, active cases 68,971, people tested so far - figures not released.

