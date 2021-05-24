Left Menu

USA's Harvard Medical School collaborates with Sir Gangaram Hospital to assist India in COVID related diseases

The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School, USA have collaborated with Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGRH) with an aim to improve the quality of healthcare providers in India and enhance infrastructure to combat Covid-related diseases like Mucormycosis, informed SGRH on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:48 IST
USA's Harvard Medical School collaborates with Sir Gangaram Hospital to assist India in COVID related diseases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School, USA have collaborated with Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGRH) with an aim to improve the quality of healthcare providers in India and enhance infrastructure to combat Covid-related diseases like Mucormycosis, informed SGRH on Monday. This comes at a time when the country is witnessing rising cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, a post-Covid complication.

A statement issued by SGRH today read, "The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School , USA and Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGRH), New Delhi collaborated to improve the quality of healthcare providers in India's response to Covid and Covid-related diseases (like mucormycosis)." Cases of Covid patients from India whose management is instructive to many providers across the country are presented and discussed by experts at MGH and SGRH in order to educate and improve the quality of care and spur ideas for future research, said the hospital.

The hospital further informed that under the collaboration that has kicked off during the second wave of the pandemic, doctors from both hospitals have discussed the appropriate and efficient use of high-tech interventions like extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) as well as the treatment and prevention (by curbing over-treatment with steroids and controlling of diabetes) of mucormycosis, black fungus. This is done on a Zoom, currently weekly webinar where listeners can participate, it added.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021