MP records 2,936 COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths; 6,989 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 2,936 COVID-19 cases, which took its infection tally to 7,67,274, while 60 deaths pushed the toll to 7,618, an official said.He said 6,989 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,06,003, leaving the state with 53,653 active cases, including 9,850 in Indore and 8,677 in Bhopal.With 773 new cases, Indores caseload went up to 1,46,074, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,18,279 with the addition of 572 cases.

''With 773 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,46,074, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,18,279 with the addition of 572 cases. With five more deaths, the toll in Indore rose to 1,312. In Bhopal, the fatalities went up to 910 with one more death,'' he added.

With 75,910 samples being tested, the total number of tests in MP crossed 93.83 lakh.

In May so far, Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,03,947 cases, including 2,002 fatalities. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,67,274, new cases 2,936, death toll 7,618, recovered 7,06,003, active cases 53,653, number of tests so far 93,83,233.

