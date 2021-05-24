UP's Shahjahanpur reports first black fungus case

A 46-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur has been diagnosed with black fungus or mucormycosis, according to a senior official, becoming the district's first case of the disease.

As a result of black fungus, the man lost his vision and has been sent to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, Chief Medical Officer Dr S P Gautam said on Monday.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

''A 46-year-old man, who is a resident of Khuttar police station area, had swelling in his eyes and also lost his vision. After he reached the hospital, symptoms of black fungus were noticed. Black fungus was confirmed in a test and he was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences,'' Gautam told PTI.

No black fungus patient is admitted in Shahjahanpur as its medicine is not available in the district, he said.

The treatment of black fungus patients will start here once the medicine is available, he added.

People whose immunity has been weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to contract mucormycosis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

