Left Menu

COVID-19: 2,237 fresh cases in J-K, 45 deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-05-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 20:57 IST
COVID-19: 2,237 fresh cases in J-K, 45 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 2,237 fresh Covid cases, which took the tally to 2,72,858, while 45 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 3,609 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 854 were from the Jammu division and 1,383 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest 441 cases, followed by 309 in Srinagar district and 221 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 45,630 in the union territory, while 2,23,619 patients have recovered so far, they said. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 3,609 as 45 patients died in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021