3,981 fresh COVID-19 cases, 157 more deaths in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:06 IST
Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally surged to 16,73,785 with 3,981 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 19,362 as 157 more people succumbed to the disease.

Saharanpur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 323, followed by 296 in Meerut, 215 in Lucknow and 195 in Bulandshahr, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Of the 157 fresh deaths, 12 were reported from Varanasi and eight each from Lucknow, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Agra and Rae Bareli, it said.

As many as 11,918 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 15,77,720, according to the statement.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 76,703, the statement said.

So far, more than 4.70 crore samples have been tested in the state, including over 3.26 lakh tested the previous day, it said.

