COVID-19: Karnataka clocks 25,311 new cases, 57,333

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:07 IST
The number of COVID-19 recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections in Karnataka, as the state on Monday reported 57,333 discharges and 25,311 new cases, the health department said.

The state today reported 529 more deaths, taking the toll to 25,811, while the total number of infections in the state stood at 24,50,215.

Of the new cases reported today, 5,701 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 34,378 discharges and 297 deaths.

As of May 24 evening, cumulatively 24,50,215 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,811 deaths and 19,83,948 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,40,435.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.28 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent.

Ballari today reported 19 deaths, Bengaluru Rural (18), Belagavi (17), Shivamogga (16), Dharwad (15), followed by others.

Mysuru accounted for 2,680 fresh cases, Tumakuru 1,662, Hassan 1,156, Uttara Kannada 1,110, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,25,253, followed by Mysuru 1,29,415 and Tumakuru 95,428.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 8,86,871, followed by Mysuru 1,12,453 and Tumakuru 70,692.

A total of over 2,88,16,043 samples have been tested, of which 1,08,723 were tested on Monday alone.

