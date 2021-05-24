Left Menu

Nashik sees 677 COVID-19 cases; relaxation in norms leads to crowding

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,80,355 after 677 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 43 deaths, which took the toll to 4,414, an official said.He said 1,349 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 3,60,697.With 11,643 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 15,50,399, he added.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
He said 1,349 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 3,60,697.

He said 1,349 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 3,60,697.

With 11,643 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 15,50,399, he added. Meanwhile, relaxation in some restrictions apart from the ones under the state government's 'break the chain' initiative saw people take to the streets and market areas in large numbers during the day.

Some areas saw large crowds and more shops open than what the administration had allowed, officials admitted. Industrial units and APMC outlets also started functioning in the district from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

