Odisha cancels COVID-19 activities in cyclone prone three districts

Keeping in view the impending very severe cyclonic storm ''Yaas'', the Odisha government on Monday decided to suspend the COVID-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door survey work in the three cyclone prone districts.

The three districts are-Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. They fall in the red zones having more than 1000 active coronavirus cases.

''The ongoing activities of COVID-19 testing, vaccination and door-to-door COVID-19 survey shall remain suspended in Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts between May 25 and 27,'' a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

However, the district collectors of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar, will take a call on suspension of the COVID related activities in their jurisdiction, it said.

Meanwhile, the H&FW department deployed additional doctors in Balasore and Bhadrak districts to handle health problems likely to be caused by cyclone Yaas.

The interns have been deployed under Chief District Medical Officers and Public Health Officers for smooth management of COVID-19 during the calamity.

The state government has also cancelled holidays and leaves of all government employees with immediate effect in the view of the cyclone.

The general administration and public grievance department in a notification said that all government holidays are cancelled till May 31.

The officials are required to stay in respective headquarters and in no case, shall be permitted to leave headquarters without permission of the authority.

Leaves availed by all the government employees are also cancelled and those on leave are required to join duty forthwith, said a notification.

''In order to expedite pre-cyclonic arrangements and ensure post cyclonic rescue/relief operations in the vulnerable districts and facilitate provision of human resource, material and logistics support to the affected districts, it is imperative that all the state government offices and officials remain in a state of readiness,'' the notification said.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to cross Odisha-West Bengal coast on May 26th.

