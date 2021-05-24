Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL78 LOCKDOWN-LD STATES Lockdown restrictions extended in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand New Delhi/Patna: Lockdown was extended in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh on Monday till May end while Uttarakhand too decided to continue with the COVID-induced curfew, as several states said that the restrictions have led to an improvement in the pandemic situation.

DEL87 LD WHO-COVAXIN Bharat Biotech submitted 90 per cent of documentation to WHO for emergency use listing for Covaxin: Sources New Delhi: Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has submitted 90 per cent of the documentation to the World Health Organisation for obtaining an emergency use listing for the Covaxin vaccine and the remaining details will be supplied next month, sources said on Monday.

DEL79 VIRUS-CHILDREN-3RD WAVE No indication that children will be severely or more affected in Covid third wave: AIIMS director New Delhi: The central government on Monday said there is no indication that children will be severely or more affected in the third wave of COVID-19.

DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES New COVID-19 cases dip to 2.22 lakh, death toll crosses 3-lakh mark New Delhi: Fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the death toll crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

CAL1 CYCLONE-YAAS 'Yaas' intensifies into cyclonic storm, likely to cross Odisha-Bengal coasts on May 26 Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Yaas' and is likely to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts on May 26 after turning into a very severe cyclonic storm, the MeT Department said on Monday.

DEL37 CYCLONE-SHAH-REVIEW HM Amit Shah reviews preparation for Cyclone Yaas with CMs of W Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations for Cyclone Yaas including the evacuation of people on the high seas as well as in vulnerable coastal areas and the safety of COVID-19 facilities.

DEL59 BIZ-LD SPUTNIK V-PRODUCTION COVID-19: Sputnik V production starts in India; 100 mn doses to be produced annually New Delhi: Domestic pharma major Panacea Biotec in collaboration with Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF has begun the production of 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

DEL16 BOARD EXAMS-GOVT CONSULTATION Final decision on Class 12 exams to be based on 'widest possible' consultation: Govt sources New Delhi: The final decision on the fate of Class 12 board exams will be based on widest possible consultative process, and it will also be the best possible option keeping in mind the current situation and students' future prospects, government sources said on Monday. DEL25 DL-LD VACCINE Pfizer, Moderna: declined to sell Covid vaccines to Delhi govt: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna have declined to sell coronavirus vaccines to the city government as they want to directly deal with the Centre.

DEL21 VIRUS-ON SITE REGISTRATION On-site registration for 18-44 years age group now enabled on CoWin New Delhi: On-site registration and appointment has now been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the CoWin platform for COVID-19 vaccination, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

BOM5 CYCLONE-NAVY-LD RESCUE INS Makar locates tugboat Varaprada, divers looking for bodies: Navy Mumbai: Navy ship INS Makar on Monday located tugboat Varaprada seven days after it went adrift in the Arabian Sea during Cyclone Tauktae fury, an official said.

BOM2 GJ-CLASH-FIR Guj communal clash: FIR registered against over 2,000 people Gir Somnath: Police have registered an FIR against nearly 2,000 unidentified people on charges of attempt to murder and rioting after members of two communities clashed with each other here in Gujarat, leaving six policemen and around a dozen other people injured, an official said on Monday.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-NARADA Narada case: CBI moves SC against HC house arrest order of 4 leaders New Delhi: The CBI has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order allowing house arrest of four leaders, including three from the TMC, in the Narada bribery case.

LGD34 VIRUS-SC-2NDLD MIGRANTS Provide dry ration, make operational community kitchens for stranded migrant workers: SC New Delhi: The Centre, States and Union Territories on Monday came under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court for being ''very slow'' in the registration of unorganised workers and authorities were directed to provide dry ration and make operational community kitchens for migrant workers stranded throughout the country amid COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN FGN21 VIRUS-PAK-LD IHC Indian High Commission rejects Pak media reports that claim an official's spouse tested positive for COVID Islamabad: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad on Monday clarified that an official's spouse, who was reported by the Pakistani media to have been tested positive for the coronavirus, has tested ''negative'' for COVID on RT-PCR conducted on arrival here and in Lahore.

By Sajjad Hussain FGN46 CHINA-PAK-LD CPEC China defends contentious CPEC, says it is economic initiative and has not affected its stand on Kashmir issue Beijing: China on Monday again defended its controversial USD 60 billion CPEC project with Pakistan, disregarding India's protests as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying it is an economic initiative and has not affected its principled stand on the Kashmir issue. MA MA

