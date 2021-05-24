Left Menu

Bahrain daily virus deaths hit record as cases surge

Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 23 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels. That took its tally to more than 218,000 cases with over 800 deaths.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-05-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 21:45 IST
Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 23 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels. The Gulf Arab state last week restricted access to most public venues to immunized people after the spike in infections, which authorities mostly blamed on large gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eid holiday.

Bahrain, a country of 1.7 million people, had on Sunday recorded 3,177 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths. That took its tally to more than 218,000 cases with over 800 deaths. Earlier this month authorities said they would expand the country's vaccination campaign to include adolescents aged 12-17.

