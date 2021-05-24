France reports 66 hospital COVID-19 deaths for past day

French hospitals recorded 66 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities, which took the hospital death toll to 82,296 since the start of the pandemic, were accompanied by 260 new daily hospital admissions of infected patients, according to the new data published on a health ministry website.

