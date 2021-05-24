Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:04 IST
France reports 66 hospital COVID-19 deaths for past day
French hospitals recorded 66 new COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities, which took the hospital death toll to 82,296 since the start of the pandemic, were accompanied by 260 new daily hospital admissions of infected patients, according to the new data published on a health ministry website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

