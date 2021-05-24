Telangana to earmark 1500 beds to handle Black fungus cases

Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI): Amid rising cases of Black Fungus in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday instructed officials to enhance specific beds to treat the infection.

The chief minister also said there should be a study done in places like Delhi and Maharashtra where the COVID-19 spread was controlled and if need be, a medical team should visit the national capital and the neighbouring state to examine and study the situation.

''A total of 1,500 beds, at least 1,100 beds in Hyderabad and another 400 in districts, need to be set up.

In addition to increasing the number of beds, the CM said the number of drugs required to reduce Black Fungus cases should be estimated and medicines ordered immediately,'' an official release quoted Rao as saying.

Besides increasing bed strength, the CM wanted all the medicines used to treat Black Fungus, also known as mucormycosis, be made available and orders placed for the required numbers.

He wanted to increase the stock of Posaconazole medicine and wanted recruitment of doctors on war footing to contain the spread of Black Fungus.

According to officials, two state-run hospitals have a total of 400 Black Fungus specific beds.

Rao instructed officials to implement a two-pronged strategy - continuing the fever survey in the state, distributing medical kits and stepping up the Covid tests to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

''People from the neighbouring States are coming here for treatment of Covid and Black Fungus.The state's population is four crore.But in the case of Corona treatment it should be counted as 10 Crore.It appears that we cannot escape from giving treatment to people coming from other states,'' Rao said.

He also asked officials concerned to be on a high alert to face the situation when a third wave occurs.

