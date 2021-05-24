Left Menu

White House says cannot confirm report on COVID-19 origins, needs more information

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:08 IST
Representative image
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the United States could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of COVID-19 and needed more information. Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a U.S. intelligence report.

Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. .

