White House says cannot confirm report on COVID-19 origins, needs more information
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the United States could not confirm a Wall Street Journal report on the origins of COVID-19 and needed more information. Three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, a month before China reported the first cases of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a U.S. intelligence report.
Psaki said the United States hopes the World Health Organization can move into a more transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. .
