Left Menu

Punjab sees 178 more Covid deaths

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 22:21 IST
Punjab sees 178 more Covid deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Monday reported 178 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the toll to 13,468, while 4,539 fresh cases raised the infection count to 5,43,475, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped from 57,505 on Sunday to 54,996, the bulletin said.

The state's single-day recoveries of 6,803 were also in excess of the daily infection count on Monday.

Seventeen deaths were reported from Patiala, 16 from Sangrur, 15 from Ludhiana and 14 from Bathinda, among fatalities registered in the past 24-hours.

Ludhiana registered 507 new cases, followed by 401 in Mansa, 340 in Amritsar and 334 in Jalandhar.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 6.51 per cent, according to the bulletin.

The recovery count rose to 4,75,011 with new recoveries, it said.

There are 387 critical Covid patients who are on ventilator support, 1,011 other critical patients and 6,743 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 87,75,622 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh registered 245 fresh Covid cases on Monday. The city has been steadily witnessing a drop in the number of daily infections.

The infection tally stood at 58,734, according to a medical bulletin.

Seven more people died of the infection, taking the toll to 709.

The number of active cases dropped from 4,874 on Sunday to 4,428, the bulletin said.

With 684 patients being discharged after recovering from the infection, the recovery count reached 53,597 in Chandigarh, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,88,182 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and of them, 4,28,251 tested negative while reports of 34 samples were awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021