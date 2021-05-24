40 labs fined over Rs 20 lakh for delay in uploading COVID test results: Karnataka DCM

Forty labs have been fined Rs 20.20 lakh for delay in uploading the results of COVID-19 tests, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

This information was shared to the DCM by Shalini Rajneesh, Nodal Head, in-charge of COVID testing, at a meeting convened by him, his office said in a statement.

Those fined include 9 government and 31 private labs. The total number of cases where results are found delayed for more than 24 hours since May 8, is 10,103 and this includes both government labs and private labs, according to the release.

Of these, 3,034 cases belong to government labs and the rest 7,069 cases are from private labs, and the labs have been fined Rs 200 for each case, it said.

Apart from this, 5 labs have been closed/penalized for sharing positive reports without uploading to ICMR, and showcause notices have been issued in 41 cases for delay in uploading samples.

''The government asked all labs to deliver the results within 24 hours, but some labs are not understanding the gravity of the situation...,'' Narayan said.

The DCM also said that it has been decided to place an invitation for quotation (IFQ) to procure 3 lakh vials of Amphotericin B (50mg Vial) to facilitate the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus).

This was decided in a meeting held by the state COVID task force head with Anjum Parvez, senior IAS officer, Nodal officer-in-charge of drug supplies for Covid management.

