COVID-19: Over 5 lakh vaccines administered in Noida

Over five lakh doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines, including the second dose, have been administered to people in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as on Monday, according to official figures.

Of the total 5,05,592 vaccines administered so far in Noida and Greater Noida, 4,08,324 people got their first shot and 97,268 got the second dose, showed the figures provided by the district administration.

While vaccination for people aged 45 and above and those in front line of work during the pandemic had started earlier this year, inoculation for the 18-44 year age group started on May 11 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the official figures, a total of 9,042 people were administered vaccines at 57 government facilities on Monday, of which 7,103 were in the 18-44 age group, while 1,557 in the 45-59 age group and 378 were 60 or above.

The total number of vaccination reached 5,05,592 so far -- 4,08,324 first dose and 97,268 second dose, it showed.

Vaccination at government facilities is being done free of cost, officials said.

The district also has five drive-through vaccination centres that are functional now and people can book an appointment at these centres through the Cowin portal and reach for inoculation at the allotted time, the officials added.

These drive-through centres are at DLF Mall of India and GIP Mall in Noida, Shahid Pathik Stadium, Omaxe CP Mall in Greater Noida and Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West, they said.

Except for GIP Mall in Noida, pre-registration for slots is mandatory at all four drive-through facilities, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the district administration also appealed to the people to reach vaccination centres at the appointed time slot only for vaccination and not from the morning to avoid crowding. Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded over 61,000 COVID-19 cases, 420 deaths and has a recovery rate of over 93 per cent with 3,732 active cases, according to official figures.

