Over 19.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19.84 crore, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

It said 12,52,320 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 1,18,81,337 people across 37 states and UTs have received it since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, it said.

The total number of vaccine doses administered across the country so far stands at 19,84,43,550, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 97,78,142 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,18,515 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,50,74,689 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 83,55,642 FLWs who have taken the second; and 1,18,81,337 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 6,15,11,397 and 99,13,239 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and second dose while 5,68,98,522 and 1,83,12,067 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As many as 23,65,395 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, the 129th day of the vaccination drive.

According to provisional data, 21,90,849 beneficiaries were administered the first dose and 1,74,546 received the second dose, the ministry said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

