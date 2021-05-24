U.S. advises against travel to Japan, Sri Lanka due to COVID cases
The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan and Sri Lanka due to new waves of COVID-19 infections, saying those two nations will now fall under the department's "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory.
The State Department said it saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering that nation to a "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel" designation. The U.S. warnings come just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to get under way, something a top Olympic officials last week said would happen even under a state of emergency after being postponed last year.
