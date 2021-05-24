Left Menu

U.S. advises against travel to Japan, Sri Lanka due to COVID cases

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:18 IST
The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan and Sri Lanka due to new waves of COVID-19 infections, saying those two nations will now fall under the department's "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory.

The State Department said it saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering that nation to a "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel" designation. The U.S. warnings come just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to get under way, something a top Olympic officials last week said would happen even under a state of emergency after being postponed last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

