10 'black fungus' patients undergoing treatment in Bengal, 2 deaths recorded so far

West Bengal has recorded two deaths due to mucormycosis or 'black fungus' so far and at present, 10 persons are undergoing treatment for the disease in the state, a senior Health Department official said on Monday.

Six of the total 12 patients were either suffering from COVID or recovered from the disease and all of them have a history of uncontrolled diabetes, he stated.

Four of the patients are from Bihar, while one is from Jharkhand and the rest seven are residents of West Bengal, the official elaborated.

No new case of mucormycosis was reported from anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, he said.

Mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

