Assam logs 84 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,221 new cases

Assam reported 84 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,823, while 6,221 fresh cases of infections pushed the tally to 3,75, 404, the National Health Mission said in a bulletin.

Currently, the state has a total of 52,649 active cases.

Advertisement

Of the fresh fatalities, 10 were reported from Kamrup (Metro), followed by nine in Tinsukia, eight in Dibrugarh, five each in Cachar and Sonitpur, four each in Baksa, Goalpara, and Nagaon, and three in Barpeta.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 positive patients have died till now, but the governments Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

Out of the new cases, the highest 729 patients were detected from Kamrup Metro, followed by 517 in Cachar, 512 in Dibrugarh, and 417 in Nagaon.

The NHM said that 1,20,668 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday while a total of 1,02,73,104 samples have been tested for the virus.

The bulletin said that 5,252 patients were cured of coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,18,585.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the state is 84.86 per cent at present.

A total of 38,27,589 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state and the figure includes 7,96,081 second doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)