Rajasthan records 4,414 fresh COVID-19 cases, 103 more deaths

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan recorded 4,414 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday that took its tally to 9,20,456 while 103 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,806, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 804, followed by 377 in Alwar and 340 in Jodhpur, the report stated.

Jaipur also reported the highest number of fatalities at 17 followed by nine in Udaipur, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stands at 1,12,218 while 8,12,775 people have recovered from the disease so far, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

