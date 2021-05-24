Left Menu

Pune district reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 94 more deaths

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-05-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 23:57 IST
Pune district reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, 94 more deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Pune district of Maharashtra reported 2,020 new coronavirus cases, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,97,544 on Monday, a health department official said.

He said the death toll rose to 16,221 after 94 more patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Also, 1,410 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

''Of the 2,020 cases, 494 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the tally rose to 4,66,119. With 423 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 2,47,132,'' he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,84,293, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021