West Bengal reports 17,883 new COVID cases, 153 deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 00:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Monday reported 17,883 new COVID-19 cases and 153 more deaths, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The new cases were detected after testing 66,288 samples in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,28,585 active cases in the state at present, while 19,670 patients recovered during the day.

The state has so far reported 12,84,973 cases and 14,517 deaths.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 47 deaths, while there were 35 deaths in Kolkata.

Of the latest deaths, 56 were caused by comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas registered a maximum of 3,793 cases, while Kolkata accounted for 3,121 fresh cases.

So far, 11,41,871 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

Mira Bhattacharjee, the wife of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, was discharged from a private hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

''She is fine but will have to be in home isolation for the time being. She will have to be on several medicines as well,'' an official of the hospital said.

The state inoculated 1,80,616 people on Monday and no adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from anywhere, an official of the Health Department said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated a COVID-19 treating unit in Bhowanipur which was earlier the Kolkata Police Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

