Undertrial prisoner dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi hospital
A 37-year-old undertrial prisoner of Tihar Jail died due to COVID-19 at a hospital here, an official said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Lala. He was lodged in Central Jail number 8/9, Tihar.
Lala had tested positive for coronavirus on May 3 and the next day, he was admitted to Burari Hospital, a senior official said.
He was discharged from Burari Hospital on May 19 but after two days, he developed breathing difficulties and was referred to DDU Hospital.
He died at the hospital on Sunday, the official said.
Lala had been lodged in the jail since April 9 in a theft case, he added.
