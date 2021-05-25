Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 00:45 IST
Undertrial prisoner dies due to COVID-19 in Delhi hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old undertrial prisoner of Tihar Jail died due to COVID-19 at a hospital here, an official said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Lala. He was lodged in Central Jail number 8/9, Tihar.

Lala had tested positive for coronavirus on May 3 and the next day, he was admitted to Burari Hospital, a senior official said.

He was discharged from Burari Hospital on May 19 but after two days, he developed breathing difficulties and was referred to DDU Hospital.

He died at the hospital on Sunday, the official said.

Lala had been lodged in the jail since April 9 in a theft case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - executive

India's Cadila to produce up to 30 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses a month - exec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021