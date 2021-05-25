Meghalaya reports 25 more COVID deaths, 811 fresh cases

Twenty-five more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, taking the death toll to 483, while 811 new cases pushed the tally to 30,492, a senior health department official said here.

The state currently has 7,788 active coronavirus cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

During the same period 679 persons also recovered from the infection, the highest single day recovery recorded so far, increasing the total number of cured people to 22,221, the senior health official said.

Altogether 5.98 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state to date, he said.

Over 4.35 lakh people have been inoculated in the state so far and 83,000 have received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

