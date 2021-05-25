Mexico reports 703 new coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths
Mexico has reported 703 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 48 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,397,307 infections and 221,695 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Monday.
The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher.
