Health News Roundup: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine highly effective against Brazil virus variant; U.S. reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year and more

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine highly effective against Brazil virus variant

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in fighting off and neutralizing the aggressive coronavirus variant first discovered in Brazil, according to Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and a study conducted by researchers in Argentina. Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant, behind a deadly COVID-19 surge in Brazil, has spread throughout hard-hit Latin America. Scientists in Brazil have found that the variant's mutations could make it more resistant to antibodies, raising international concern over its potential to render vaccines less effective.

Mexico to begin phase three trials of Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 vaccines

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday the country will soon begin phase three trials for COVID-19 vaccines by France's Sanofi and China's Walvax. Mexico's health regulator Cofepris gave approval on Monday for trials of the Sanofi vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added.

U.S. reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

The United States last week reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping 26% from the previous seven days to just under 180,000, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths from COVID-19 fell 5% to 3,969 in the week ended May 23, the fewest deaths in a week since March 2020.

WHO sets new targets for vaccinating world's poorest to end 'scandalous inequity'

The COVID-19 pandemic is being perpetuated by a "scandalous inequity" in vaccine distribution, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday as he set new targets for protecting people in the poorest countries. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that no country should assume that it's "out of the woods", no matter its vaccination rate, as long as the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants spread elsewhere.

U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab. A still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting and analysis said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.S. administers nearly 287 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 286,890,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 357,250,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of administered doses is up from the 285,720,586 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

Explainer-What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients?

A rapid rise in cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has added to the challenges faced by India's healthcare system as it deals with a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections. The following lays out information about mucormycosis, opinions from health experts and the scientific evidence behind what could be driving the recent rise in cases.

With Olympics looming, U.S. advises against travel to Japan due to COVID

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections, issuing a "Do Not Travel" advisory just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to take place. The State Department also issued its "Level 4" warning against travel for Sri Lanka amid surging cases of the novel coronavirus there. It saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering the islands to a "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel" designation.

Immune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Immune system may never forget mild COVID-19

India warns against mass farmers protest, citing COVID 'super-spreader' risk

Indian government leaders appealed to farmers to call off a mass protest this week for fear it could prove a viral "super-spreader" event as the country's overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday. Over a third have died over the past three weeks during a devastating second wave fuelled by a new virus variant detected in India, mass political and religious gatherings, and lowering of the guard by the public, health officials and experts say.

