Brazil nears 450,000 COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 25-05-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 02:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Healthy Ministry on Monday registered 790 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and 37,498 new cases of coronavirus.

The country has confirmed 449,858 deaths from the virus out of more than 16 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

