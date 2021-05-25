Left Menu

With Olympics looming, US advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin. The department also issued its "Level 4" warning against travel to Sri Lanka amid surging infections there.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 03:12 IST
With Olympics looming, US advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19

The U.S. State Department on Monday urged against travel to Japan because of a new wave of coronavirus cases just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin.

The department also issued its "Level 4" warning against travel to Sri Lanka amid surging infections there. It saw a lower risk in visiting the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda , lowering the islands to a "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel" designation. The U.S. "Do Not Travel" advisory and guidance for Japan did not mention the Olympics specifically but warned against visiting the country now. A top Olympic official last week said the Games would start as planned on July 23 even under a state of emergency after being postponed in 2020 during the pandemic.

"Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance. "Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan." The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, which oversees Team USA, said in a statement to Reuters that is has been made aware of the updated State Department advisory as it relates to Japan.

"We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
3
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
4
DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

DJI's new educational drone enables learning through play

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021