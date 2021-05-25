Left Menu

China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases on May 24 vs 18 a day earlier

China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for May 24, down from 18 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Tuesday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,006, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for May 24, down from 18 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Tuesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that two of the new cases were local infections found in the central province of Anhui. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 18, down from 22 a daily earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91,006, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

