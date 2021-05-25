Left Menu

Andhra CM directs officials to take all necessary steps to face Cyclone Yaas

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to face the Yaas Cyclonic storm.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 25-05-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 08:34 IST
Andhra CM directs officials to take all necessary steps to face Cyclone Yaas
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy holding a review meeting on Monday. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to face the Yaas Cyclonic storm. The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive in the state.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here, the Chief Minister asked the officials to make alternative arrangements for uninterrupted supply of oxygen in the wake of Cyclone Yaas and added to focus on supply and storage of oxygen. He further asked to take measures to shift Covid patients from Cyclone prone area before the landfall of Yaas Cyclone. Reddy directed State Chief Secretary to station in Vishakapatnam to monitor the situation.

He also directed the officials to take utmost precautions in wake of black fungus and focus on procuring injections for its treatment. During the meeting, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they have identified 34 children, who have become orphans after the death of their parents due to COVID. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to deposit Rs 10 lakh in their account.

He said information is being received on White Fungus and Yellow Fungus and directed the officials to be on alert regarding them. He said 15,000 oxygen concentrators are being procured and instructed the officials to focus on their maintenance and set up a system to ensure they work properly.

"Every hospital with more than 50 beds should have oxygen facility and oxygen generation arrangements should be completed by August in these hospitals. 30 per cent incentive will be provided to hospitals which set up oxygen plants on their own and they also should be completed by August," he said. "The tenders for the construction of medical colleges in Paderu, Machilipatnam, Piduguralla and Pulivendula are completed and the tender process in remaining colleges will be completed by June 10. The works of medical colleges should start from July," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

