Bahrain daily COVID-19 deaths hit record as infections surge

Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 28 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels. Last week, the Gulf Arab state restricted access to most public venues to immunized people after the spike in infections, which authorities mostly blamed on large gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eid holiday. It has reported a total of over 840 deaths. It registered 3,177 new infections the previous day.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:10 IST
Bahrain's health ministry on Monday reported 28 deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily toll in the small island nation which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases to record levels.

Last week, the Gulf Arab state restricted access to most public venues to immunized people after the spike in infections, which authorities mostly blamed on large gatherings during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eid holiday. Bahrain, a country of 1.7 million people, late on Monday reported 2,800 new COVID-19 infections to take its tally to more than 220,800 cases. It has reported a total of over 840 deaths.

It registered 3,177 new infections the previous day. Earlier this month authorities said they would expand the vaccination campaign to include adolescents aged 12-17.

