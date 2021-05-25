Left Menu

India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 09:52 IST
India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511.

The country's overall caseload now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

