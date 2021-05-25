Left Menu

UAE opens regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals

The Gulf Arab state, a country of some 9 million people, has vaccinated about 73% of its eligible population, authorities have said. It recorded 1,512 new COVID-19 infections on Monday to take its total to 557,610 cases and 1,654 deaths.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 10:05 IST
The United Arab Emirates will offer China's Sinopharm vaccine to Chinese nationals visiting the regional tourism and business hub, the first non-residents to be eligible for the country's vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Chinese nationals over the age of 16 holding a short-term visa can receive two doses of Sinopharm in Dubai, the state news agency WAM said earlier this week, under an agreement between the UAE and China to launch a regional vaccination site.

The UAE led Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine produced by China's state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm and has started manufacturing it under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42. The Gulf Arab state, a country of some 9 million people, has vaccinated about 73% of its eligible population, authorities have said.

It recorded 1,512 new COVID-19 infections on Monday to take its total to 557,610 cases and 1,654 deaths. The UAE, which is offering four vaccines, said this month it would start offering a booster shot of Sinopharm.

