Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Mexico to begin phase three trials of Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 vaccines

Advertisement

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday the country will soon begin phase three trials for COVID-19 vaccines by France's Sanofi and China's Walvax. Mexico's health regulator Cofepris gave approval on Monday for trials of the Sanofi vaccine, which uses a recombinant protein-based technology, Ebrard added.

U.S. reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year

The United States last week reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year, with new infections dropping 26% from the previous seven days to just under 180,000, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county data. Deaths from COVID-19 fell 5% to 3,969 in the week ended May 23, the fewest deaths in a week since March 2020.

UAE opens regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese nationals

The United Arab Emirates will offer China's Sinopharm vaccine to Chinese nationals visiting the regional tourism and business hub, the first non-residents to be eligible for the country's vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Chinese nationals over the age of 16 holding a short-term visa can receive two doses of Sinopharm in Dubai, the state news agency WAM said earlier this week, under an agreement between the UAE and China to launch a regional vaccination site.

Masks, social restrictions return to Australia's Melbourne after fresh outbreak

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reinstated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak that has grown to five cases. Home gatherings will be limited to five guests, only 30 people allowed at public meetings, and face masks will be mandatory in restaurants, pubs, and other indoor venues from 6 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Tuesday until June 4.

India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511. The country's overall caseload now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab. A still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting and analysis said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

U.S. administers nearly 287 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 286,890,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 357,250,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of administered doses is up from the 285,720,586 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

Explainer-What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients?

A rapid rise in cases of mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has added to the challenges faced by India's healthcare system as it deals with a massive second wave of COVID-19 infections. The following lays out information about mucormycosis, opinions from health experts, and the scientific evidence behind what could be driving the recent rise in cases.

United Airlines, union agree against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for pilots

United Airlines and its pilots' union have reached an agreement to prohibit the airline from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations to its pilots, the Air Line Pilots Association said on Monday. "Since the COVID vaccination is not mandatory, pilots who elect not to be vaccinated will not be subject to any discipline," the agreement stated.

Immune system has long-term defenses after mild COVID-19; children may be key carriers of virus variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The immune system may never forget mild COVID-19

(With inputs from agencies.)