Telangana to resume second dose vaccination from May 25

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age will commence from Tuesday across Telangana.

According to an official release, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to begin the second vaccination programme from today.

''The CM has asked people who have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine and are eligible for the second one to walk into the government vaccination centre nearby and get it,'' the release issued on Monday night said.

On May 16, the government said it was suspending the second dose inoculation drive for persons above 45 years of age citing inadequate stock of Covaxin vaccine and non-receipt of fresh stocks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It has alreadysuspendedthevaccinationof the first dose and did not even start administering people between 18 and 44 due to scant stocks.

The CM has instructed state FinanceMinister Harish Rao to prepare guidelines to identify the ''super spreaders'' of COVID-19 and set up special vaccination centres for them, the release added.

