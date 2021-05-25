Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne reinstated COVID-19 curbs and Brazil neared 450,000 deaths, while top Japanese officials said they did not expect a U.S. advisory against travel to Japan to affect the Tokyo Olympics. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Malta has vaccinated 70% of its adult population with at least one shot, becoming the first European Union country to achieve so-called herd immunity, Health Minister Chris Fearne said. AMERICAS

* New York City and Los Angeles, the two largest U.S. public school districts, announced plans to fully reopen schools amid a sustained decline in infections and a rise in vaccinations. * Canada is preparing to deploy several healthcare resources for the province of Manitoba that is reeling under a third wave.

* Fully vaccinated Chileans will be allowed to move more freely within the country, although the nation's borders will remain closed through mid-June to tamp down a fresh spike in infections. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China offered to urgently send vaccines to Taiwan to help it battle a sharp rise in infections, drawing an angry response from Taipei and a swipe from Washington, which said U.S. vaccines did not have strings attached. * U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019, a month before the first cases were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab.

* India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The United Arab Emirates will offer China's Sinopharm vaccine to Chinese nationals visiting the regional tourism and business hub. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer said it began testing fully vaccinated adults over 65 in a new study. * Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said the country will soon begin phase three trials for vaccines by France's Sanofi and China's Walvax.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares climbed in morning trade, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

* Singapore's economy expanded more than first thought in the first quarter and the government maintained its growth forecast for the year, but struck a cautious note about recovery due to uncertainties from the pandemic. * Residential property markets in major economies will soar this year on huge monetary and fiscal support and amid a recovery from the pandemic, according to Reuters polls, which showed risks for prices skewed to the upside.

* New Zealand will end next month the temporary foreign investment rules it adopted last year to prevent fire sales of distressed corporate assets during the pandemic.

