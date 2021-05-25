Left Menu

Karnataka receives 3 lakh Covishield vaccines from Centre

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:08 IST
Karnataka receives 3 lakh Covishield vaccines from Centre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka has received three lakh additional Covishield doses from the Centre, for the 45 plus age group, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the minister said, ''Karnataka received 3 lakh doses of Covishield today under the Central quota.

Total Covishield doses received from the Centre is 1.05 crore. Total Covishield purchased directly by the state is 13.54 lakh.'' According to Sudhakar, the state government has received 13.1 lakh Covaxin doses so far.

The state government has placed an order of 3 crore vaccines comprising two crores Covishield and one crore Covaxin.

In addition, the state has decided to float a global tender for two crore vaccines.

There is an acute shortage of vaccines in the state which forced the government to suspend the vaccination drive for 18 to 44 except the frontline workers and a select group of people.

To meet the requirement, the government invited Bharat Biotech to set up its Covaxin manufacturing unit at Malur in Kolar.

The unit under construction is likely to have four to five crore doses a month by the end of August.

The state has set a target to vaccinate all the eligible groups by the year-end.

Karnataka is among the states with high COVID prevalence.

The state on Monday reported 25,311 new infections and 529 fatalities.

There are 4.40 lakh active cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021