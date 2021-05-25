Left Menu

Britain preparing for rise in unemployment, work minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:40 IST
Britain preparing for rise in unemployment, work minister says
Image Credit: ANI
Britain is preparing for a rise in unemployment after a government furlough scheme initially helped stave off job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday.

"We are preparing for potential further increases in unemployment," she told BBC radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

