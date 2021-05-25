Britain preparing for rise in unemployment, work minister says

Britain is preparing for a rise in unemployment after a government furlough scheme initially helped stave off job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday.

"We are preparing for potential further increases in unemployment," she told BBC radio.

