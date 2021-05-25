Britain preparing for rise in unemployment, work minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is preparing for a rise in unemployment after a government furlough scheme initially helped stave off job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, work and pensions minister Therese Coffey said on Tuesday.
"We are preparing for potential further increases in unemployment," she told BBC radio.
Advertisement
Also Read: Britain to introduce laws to protect N.Ireland army veterans
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement