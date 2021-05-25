Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:44 IST
Govt allocated additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs: Gowda
The government has allocated additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states, Union Territories (UTs), and Central Institutions on May 24, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday.

Amphotericin-B is used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and sometimes even the brain.

''Additional 19,420 vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs and Central Institutions,'' Gowda, who is Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, tweeted.

In the latest allocation of 19,420 vials, Gujarat has received 4,640 vials, while Maharashtra has got 4,060 vials. Other noteworthy recipients were Andhra Pradesh (1,840 vials), followed by Madhya Pradesh (1,470), Rajasthan (1,430), Uttar Pradesh (1,260), and Karnataka (1,030).

The government had earlier on May 21, allocated 23,680 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states and Union Territories.

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection that is caused by exposure to mucor mold which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain, and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of Mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that Mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

