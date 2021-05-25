Ireland to resume international travel from mid-July - Irish Times

Left Menu

Ireland is expected to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July, the Irish Times reported on Tuesday, quoting people involved in discussions in government.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:46 IST
Ireland is expected to adopt a COVID-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July, the Irish Times reported on Tuesday, quoting people involved in discussions in government. Ireland's health minister said last week that the government may introduce the so-called "green certificate" earlier than late July, as previously flagged, amid mounting pressure from airlines and employers to reopen foreign travel.

Ireland has the strictest travel restrictions in the 27-nation bloc. It advises citizens against non-essential travel, imposing fines on people heading to airports to go on holiday, and a two-week mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from a number of countries. A COVID certificate would be handed out for free by health authorities in EU countries to people who received a vaccine, had a negative test, or are immune, having recovered from the virus.

Ireland's government will announce its plans for the resumption of international travel on Friday, alongside a timetable for the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions on the tourism, entertainment, and hospitality sectors.

