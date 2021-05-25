Malaysia reports 7,289 coronavirus cases, record daily count
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:49 IST
Malaysia on Tuesday reported 7,289 new coronavirus infections, a record number of new daily cases
The new infections bring the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation to 525,889.
