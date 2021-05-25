Coronavirus-positive former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee admitted to hospital

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday after his health condition deteriorated, officials said.

His oxygen level slipped below 90 percent this morning, following which doctors advised him to get admitted to a medical facility, they said.

Advertisement

''Bhattacharjee has been in home isolation and put on BiPAP support. Even though his oxygen level dropped below 90.

We did not take any chance,'' a doctor at the private hospital, where he was admitted, told PTI.

The 77-year-old politician also suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and needs to go to the hospital for other clinical examinations, the health department officials said.

Bhattacharjee was not willing to go to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 18.

His wife Mira Bhattacharjee had also contracted the disease last week and was admitted to a medical facility in the city.

She was discharged from the hospital on Monday after she tested negative for the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)