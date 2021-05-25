Left Menu

Maha: COVID-19 recoveries outnumber positive cases in Aurangabad

The present COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.75 per cent, and there are 5,284 active cases in the district, he said.At least 23,249 people tested positive for the infection from April 24 to May 24, and 31,473 were discharged from hospitals after recovery in this period, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:32 IST
Maha: COVID-19 recoveries outnumber positive cases in Aurangabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The daily count of COVID-19 recoveries has outnumbered the fresh infections in the last month in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The district on Monday (May 24) recorded 326 COVID-19 cases, which is a marked decline from April 24, when it saw 1,497 new infections, the official said. The present COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.75 percent, and there are 5,284 active cases in the district, he said.

At least 23,249 people tested positive for the infection from April 24 to May 24, and 31,473 were discharged from hospitals after recovery in this period, the official said. The district has so far recorded 1,40,737 infections so far, including 1,32,361 recoveries and 3,092 deaths, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021