Delhi HC dismisses PIL seeking direction to ICMR, Niti Ayog regarding modification of Covid treatment protocol

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Central India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and NITI Aayog regarding reconsideration of the prevalent treatment protocol for a mild case of COVID-19 and modify the treatment protocol in COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Central India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and NITI Aayog regarding reconsideration of the prevalent treatment protocol for a mild case of COVID-19 and modify the treatment protocol in COVID-19. The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh dismissed the petition and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

The court showed displeasure with the petition and said the respondents have enough experts to take a decision regarding protocols. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Central government, also opposed the petition and said various petitions are coming to the respondents and giving suggestions.

Vivek Sheel Aggarwal (Chairman, Niramaya Research) along with Dr Sanjay Jain (MS, Orthopaedics), Dr Anu Garg (MD, Paediatrics) and Bhasvar Aggarwal (Independent Researcher) are the petitioners in the PIL filed through advocates Praveen K Sharma and Amitesh Bakshi. The plea stated that expert also has suggested that use of Paracetamol, Antibiotics and Steroids in the treatment of COVID-19 should be restricted as rampant use of these medicines is wreaking havoc on the immune system of the body of any individual thereby leading to the deterioration of cases from mild to moderate and severe.

Appearing for petitioners, senior Advocate Sacchin Puri mentioned that there has been no clinical trial on the efficacy and safety of antipyretics usage in the treatment and management of viral infections especially COVID-19. It also states that all the medical literature and also clinical trials in animals, suggest against the use of it and appeal to hold clinical trials.

"The new hypothesis by Niramaya Research suggests that the immunomodulatory effects of the medication being prescribed tamper and damage the homeostatic mechanism of the human immune system leading to complications and shows the correlation of the same complications in COVID-19 related Mortalities," the plea stated. The petition sought direction to ICMR to investigate and hold clinical trials and change the treatment protocols, if necessary.

It also stated that the treatment protocol issued by the ICMR and practiced by doctors is totally in contrast to what the researches in top medical journals suggest that "disruption of Homeostatic Mechanisms of Immune system is caused due to the treatment protocol in mild to moderate cases in Covid-19: High Dosage of Paracetamol leads to GSH depletion, increase in oxidative stress and disruption of Homeostatic mechanisms of the immune system". The plea also stated that the petitioners have made representations to the respondents which have not been considered and delay in consideration of treatment protocol modification shall cost many lives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

