Russia reports 7,884 new coronavirus cases, 393 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
Russia on Tuesday reported 7,884 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national infection tally to 5,017,795 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 393 people had died, pushing the national death toll to 119,194. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate toll and has said that Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

