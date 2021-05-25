BJP MLA requests Union Health Minister to set up high-level panel to help TN fight COVID

All India BJP Mahila Morcha President and MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, on Tuesday, requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to constitute a high-level team to assess and assist the Tamil Nadu government in handling the pandemic.

In a letter to the Union minister, a copy of which was released to the media, she said that Coimbatore district in the state was facing an unprecedented increase in the infection with the coronavirus cases crossing 4,000, putting a huge strain on the resources to combat the pandemic.

Advertisement

Being an industrial hub and more than 70 percent of those testing positive belonging to the industrial sector, there is an immediate need for vaccination in Coimbatore to prepare the region for the anticipated third wave, the BJP leader, representing Coimbatore South in the State Assembly, said.

It should also be noted that the rising number of cases has seriously hit the economic activity and many families have lost their sole breadwinners, she said.

Coimbatore is facing an acute shortage of vaccines and the people in the age group of 45 plus, the most vulnerable population due to comorbidities, are unable to get vaccinated, she said.

Considering the situation, she requested the minister to release more vaccines to Tamil Nadu, earmarking a portion to Coimbatore specifically.

Because of this, the minister should constitute and designate a high-level committee of Health and Family Welfare to Tamil Nadu to assess and assist the State government in resource allocation and help it handle the crisis effectively, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)