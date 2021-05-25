Left Menu

BJP MLA requests Union Health Minister to set up high-level panel to help TN fight COVID

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:11 IST
BJP MLA requests Union Health Minister to set up high-level panel to help TN fight COVID
BJP logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India BJP Mahila Morcha President and MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, on Tuesday, requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to constitute a high-level team to assess and assist the Tamil Nadu government in handling the pandemic.

In a letter to the Union minister, a copy of which was released to the media, she said that Coimbatore district in the state was facing an unprecedented increase in the infection with the coronavirus cases crossing 4,000, putting a huge strain on the resources to combat the pandemic.

Being an industrial hub and more than 70 percent of those testing positive belonging to the industrial sector, there is an immediate need for vaccination in Coimbatore to prepare the region for the anticipated third wave, the BJP leader, representing Coimbatore South in the State Assembly, said.

It should also be noted that the rising number of cases has seriously hit the economic activity and many families have lost their sole breadwinners, she said.

Coimbatore is facing an acute shortage of vaccines and the people in the age group of 45 plus, the most vulnerable population due to comorbidities, are unable to get vaccinated, she said.

Considering the situation, she requested the minister to release more vaccines to Tamil Nadu, earmarking a portion to Coimbatore specifically.

Because of this, the minister should constitute and designate a high-level committee of Health and Family Welfare to Tamil Nadu to assess and assist the State government in resource allocation and help it handle the crisis effectively, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021