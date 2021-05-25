Left Menu

Pakistan education minister tests positive for COVID-19

InshAllah will get well soon, he tweeted. He contracted the infection despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus in March. Several government officials, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic first began in the country in February last year.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:22 IST
Pakistan education minister tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, but was experiencing ''mild symptoms''.

"I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon," he tweeted.

He contracted the infection despite being vaccinated against the coronavirus in March.

Several government officials, as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi, have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic first began in the country in February last year. So far, Pakistan has reported 905,852 COVID-19 cases and 20,400 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021